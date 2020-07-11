PHIL CAMPBELL — William Delton “Buddy” Saint, 71, died July 8, 2020. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel with the funeral following at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Tharptown Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Annette Saint.
