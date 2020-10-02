GADSDEN — William D. Bevis, 71, of Florence, passed away on September 28, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He attended UNA, served in the U.S. Navy, and retired from U.S. Postal Service in 2019.
His father, Edgar “Pete” Bevis; mother, Clara (Fielder) Bevis and sister, Shirley Vickry preceded him in death. He is survived by wife, Adriana (Fernandez); daughter, Nikki and brother, Jimmy.
William will be buried on Monday, October 5th. Collier-Butler Funeral Home in Gadsden will be conducting the services.
