WAYNESBORO, TENN. — William Donald (Don) McGahan, 68, died September 2, 2021. Graveside service is 4 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro, with visitation one hour prior at the cemetery. Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro, assisting. Mr. McGahan was the spouse of Charlene Staggs McGahan.

