ROGERSVILLE — William Douglas McLemore, 75 of Rogersville, Alabama, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Mr. McLemore was born July 28, 1945 in Lauderdale County, he was a member of First Church of Athens. He was retired from Reynolds Aluminum and he was a member of Iron Workers Local No. 477. Mr. McLemore was a 1963 graduate of Lauderdale County High School. He was a Loving, Husband, Father, and devoted Grandfather.
There will be a 6 p.m. graveside service Wednesday at Dement Cemetery with Bruce Johnson officiating. Visitation is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens.
Pallbearers are Austin Brown, Jordan Crowson, Lance Collier, Junior Smith, Mark Dixson and Mike Dixson.
Survivors are daughters, Gayla (Allen) Brown of Athens and Holly (Lance) Collier of Pulaski, TN; brothers, Tommy (Sherry) McLemore of Florence and Ed (Jean) McLemore of Scottsboro, AL; grandchildren, Austin Brown, Johnna Brown and Jesse Collier; great-grandchildren, Carter Crowson and Emmie Hank Crowson; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Judy Hank McLemore; parents, Turner and Lavonia McLemore; sister, Betty Jackson.
Commented