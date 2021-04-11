KILLEN — William “George” Durrwachter, 84, passed away April 1, 2021 at the University of Utah Hospital.
He was born November 6, 1936, the son of George Henry and Theresa Frances Dickson Durrwacheter, in Abbington Township, Pennsylvania. He was raised in Pennsylvania and later in New Braunfels, Texas graduating from Texas A & M.
George enlisted in the USMC and was honorably discharged after 8 years combined service.
He married Noana Lenore Bading on April 6, 1960 in New Braunfels, Texas and they raised two children together. She passed away on September 26, 2002. George was introduced by a mutual friend to Nancy A. Lee, a widow, and she did not like him at all. After courting they decided it could work out and they were married February 19, 2005 in Birmingham, AL.
Some of George’s hobbies included crossword puzzles, model trains, and doing cross-stitch, at which he excelled, but not as much as with harassing people, probably his favorite pastimes short of doing family history research.
A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, George had many callings but most of all he enjoyed his service in the Temple.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy A. Lee-Durrwachter, Killen, AL; son Jonathan (Sue) Durrwachter, Davenport, FL; daughter Liesl (Chris) Hill, Layton, UT; grandchildren, 22 with one on the way, four great-grandchildren, siblings, Margaret “Peggy” Sara Frycler, Philadelphia, PA; Leary Edwin Durrwachter, Davenport, FL; and Ronald Lee Durrwachter, Hagerstown, MD.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Noana Lenore Durrwachter and sister, Marie Wissig.
Cremation entrusted to Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Commented