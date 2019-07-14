KILLEN — William E. “ Billy” Stanley, 74, of Killen, went to be with his Heavenly Father on July 12, 2019.
Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Jim Thacker and Brother Wayne Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Stanley is preceded in death by his precious wife of 44 years, Kathy Stanley; and parents, J.D. and Gay Stanley.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Bailes (Charles) of Killen; brother, Greg Stanley (Dallas) of Daphne, AL; sisters, Sandy Gann (Duane) of Tupelo, MS, and Felicia Baker (Tim) of Dallas, GA; and a grandson, Austin Bailes.
Billy was a member of Family Worship Center and so thankful for his church family. He never met a stranger and was a true Christian example. He worked for Matthews and Fritts Construction Company for over 40 years and made lifelong friends while there. He enjoyed restoring old classic cars and trucks and going to car shows. Billy was a loving husband, father, brother, son, uncle, Papaw and friend. He will be forever loved and missed until we reunite again.
Pallbearers will be Austin Bailes, Charles Bailes, Jimmy Bailey, Kenneth Bailey, Gary Grigsby, and Greg Stanley.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Angela Vanderford, Punkin Tubbs, and Kathy Staggs for their loving care of Billy over the years. They also want to thank the doctors, nurses, bath aides, social workers, chaplain, and volunteers at Alacare Hospice for their loving care. You are all angels and will forever be a part of our family.
