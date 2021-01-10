KILLEN — William E. “Chip” Burchell III, 62, of Killen, AL, passed away January 7, 2021 at his home. Chip worked most recently for Bevis Auto Parts and Ronnie Campbell’s Collision Center. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of ASCAP and SESAC.
Chip is survived by his wife, Jacklyn Grossheim Burchell; son, William “Chip” Burchell IV and wife, Amelya; daughters, Tabitha Franks and husband, Nick, and Heather Davis; grandchildren, Bronson, Airison, and Wyatt, Emmaline and Annabelle; beloved dog, Macho; brother, Charles Burchell and wife, Sharon; sister, Sherry Cox; and stepmother, Glenda Burchell.
He was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” E. Burchell Jr.; mother, Lady Ruth Liles Burbank; stepfather, James Burbank; and sister, Sue Hill.
The family will visit with friends on Monday, January 11, 2021, from 5-7:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to: The Russell Hill Foundation; 3601 CCI Drive; Huntsville, AL 35905 c/o Florence CCI Russell Hill Foundation or to the charity of your choice in Chip’s name.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
