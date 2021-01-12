COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Mr. William Earl “Billy” Roberts was born March 21, 1947 in Waynesboro, TN the son of the late John Nathan and Dorothy Rhea Grimes Roberts. He was united in marriage to Suzanne Rouse on June 3, 1973. Mr. Roberts was a teacher, having served the majority of his career for the Wayne County School System. He was a member of the Cornerstone Church of Christ in Central, Alabama. Mr. Roberts departed this life on January 10, 2021 in Columbia, Tennessee making his stay in this life some 73 years, 9 months and 20 days.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Suzanne Roberts of Collinwood, TN; a daughter, Libby Card and husband, Chris of Killen; his daughter-in-law, Mandy Roberts of Athens; two sisters, Dorothy Holt and husband, Billy of Clifton, TN, Mary Jo Connell and husband, Donald of Sharon, TN; five grandchildren, Alex Thrasher and wife, Jessica, Andy Thrasher, both of Central, Lauren Roberts, Hannah Roberts, Nathan Roberts all of Athens; and a great-granddaughter Emma Thrasher.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Roberts.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 13, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the Frank Hughes High School Alumni Gymnasium.
Services will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Frank Hughes High School Alumni Gymnasium in Clifton, Tennessee, with Tracy Love and Greg Pollock officiating. Burial will follow in the Clifton Cemetery with Shackelford Funeral Directors Assisting.
Commented