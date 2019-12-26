FLORENCE — William Earl Goad, 70, of Florence, passed away December 24, 2019. He was a member of Salem Church of Christ; Electrician’s Local No. 558; a U.S. Air Force veteran with two tours in Vietnam; and a graduate of Rogers High School.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Salem Church of Christ. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Goad was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dovie Smith Goad.
He is survived by his son, Justin Goad (Amy) of Florence; daughter, Melinda Privett (Brian) of Huntsville; sisters, Cynthia Nobles (Rick), Diane Willett (Morris), Sabetha Pigg (Gary) and Lisa Kelley (Travis); and grandchildren, Trey McElyea, Trenton and Britley Goad, Libby, Sydney and Kenzie Privett.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or charity of your choice.
