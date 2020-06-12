FLORENCE — William Eddie Walden II “Jody”, age 56, of Florence, AL passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Huntsville, AL due to complications related to congestive heart failure. He was born September 24, 1963 in Florence, AL to Sue and Eddie Walden, who preceded him in death. He was a retired member of IBEW Local Union 558 in Sheffield, AL.
He leaves behind his wife of over 33 years, Vicki Walden; and his four children, Tiffany Walden (Keith Medley), Kelsey Bennett (Alex), William Walden III (Kayla) and Samuel Walden. He is also survived by his three sisters, Rene House (David), Mary Lynn King (Joe) and Mary Sue Milly (Michael). He was blessed with four grandchildren, Mason Walden, Maddox Gentzel, Isabella Walden and William Walden IV.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
