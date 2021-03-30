TUSCUMBIA — William Edward Ayers, 84, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 31, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Abrams and Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Bill was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Ayers and Lorene Ayers; son, Greg Ayers; and sisters, Vivian Matthews, Jean Pennington, Dorothy Hayes, Shirley Bishop, Barbara Sue Ayers, and Edna Fields.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lucie M. Ayers, Tuscumbia; son, Jeff Ayers (Karen), Muscle Shoals; brother, Jim Ayers, Lawrenceburg, TN; sisters, Elizabeth Killen, Lawrenceburg, Clara Woodroof, Nashville, Charlotte Orton, Lawrenceburg, and Billie Kerr, Nashville; grandchildren, Jennifer Thorp (Trey), Muscle Shoals, and William Ayers (Angie), Muscle Shoals; and great-grandchildren, Charlie and Olivia Thorp, and Sawyer and Abby Ayers.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Pate, Kim Barber, Kenny Galloway, Alan McVay, Clint Blankenship, Van Hester, and Doug Brown.
The family would like to thank Stacy Norton, Tina Simpson, Brooke Mynck, Allison Cole, Tamisha Abernathy, Angela Wilson, Don McGee, and Dena Noah from Cottage of the Shoals Back West Wing and Lisa, Amanda, Tanya, and Kutana with Pearl of the Shoals.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tuscumbia Church of Christ Youth Group, 102 East 4th Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674, in memory of Greg Ayers.
