IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — William Edward “Bill” Brown, 74, died March 23, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 and Friday from 1 p.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, TN. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War.

