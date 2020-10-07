LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — William Edward “Eddy” Hooker, 66, died October 5, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church.

