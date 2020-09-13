FLORENCE — William Edward Hamm, 65, died September 10, 2020. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Hamm; daughter, Christine Hamm.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.