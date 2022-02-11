FLORENCE — William Edward Morgan, age 78, of Florence, passed away February 8. 2022. The family will receive friends today, February 11, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Morgan; brother, Thomas Morgan; and sister, Ruby Brandenburg.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Morgan; children, Mary Willis (Mike), Barbara Naude (Lendert), Max Morgan (Dale), and James Morgan (Julie); sisters, Jean Morgan, Joyce Stallard, and Daisy Boykie; 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Morgan was retired from NAFCO/Tarkett Flooring. He enjoyed working on the farm, driving tractors, baling hay and caring for cows. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
