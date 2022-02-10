FLORENCE — William Edward Morgan, 78, died February 8, 2022. Visitation will be be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. He was the husband of Mary Ann Morgan. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

