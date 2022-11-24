FLORENCE

William Edward Smith 92, died November 22, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Florence City Cemetery. He was the husband of Christine Waldrep Smith. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

