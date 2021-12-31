FLORENCE — William Edward Young, age 84, of Florence, passed away December 29, 2021, at his home after a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he was a member. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary with Bishop Rob Dickson officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Colbert County. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Young was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Carolyn Burgett Young; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Young; siblings, Virginia Lee Young, Virgil Ora Young, Jr., Norma Jean Young, Ronald J. Young, and Keith Allen Young; a baby son, William Edward, Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Young; and baby granddaughter, Kenna.
Survivors include his wife, Jessie Ann Young; daughter, Heather Snow; sons, Matthew and Patrick Clawson; four stepsons, Jonathan Mark Peeples, Adam Standley Peeples, William Traylor Peeples, and Joel Abram Peeples; two nieces, Donna Young and Robin Ford; nephew, David Young; a combined total of 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Young enjoyed watching football, especially Auburn, Alabama, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Buccaneers. He loved playing golf, cooking, doing anything with family, joking with all he met. His first job was as a caddy in Kansas City. After his service in the Navy in Korea, he got his Associate’s degree in Printing working on off-set printers. In his colorful life he worked many jobs, and even hopped trains to get places.
Serving as pallbearers: Jonathan Mark Peeples, Adam Standley Peeples, William Traylor Peeples, Joel Abram Peeples, Brad Edwards, Ryan Joel Peeples, and serving as an honorary pallbearer is his grandson, Andrew Kelly.
The family wishes to thank the compassionate doctors, nurses, and staff at Tennessee Oncology and Vanderbilt Hospital. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
