TUSCUMBIA — William Eugene Barnes, 86, died April 11, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Becky Barnes.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.