HILLSBORO — William Eugene Hayes, 93, died April 4, 2023. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visit www.bradford lawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you