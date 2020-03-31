LEIGHTON — William Eugene Wallace, 77, Leighton, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. A private service will be held with Phillip Wright officiating. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, will assist the family.
Mr. Wallace was a member of the National Guard and was a retired Train Master for Norfolk Southern. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean N. Wallace and sister, Aline Jeffreys.
Mr. Wallace is survived by his children, Kevin Wallace (Sonya), Rogersville and Gwen Cobb (Lewis), Muscle Shoals; brothers, Curtis Wallace (Donna), Cherokee and Bobby Wallace, Rogersville; sister, Mot Puckett (Eugene), Cherokee; grandchildren, Brittany Darling, Charlotte Wallace, Justin and Logan Doss, Anthony and Rebekah Cobb, Matthew and Kenny Butler, and Melissa Wingard; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
