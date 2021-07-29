TUSCUMBIA — William Everett Greenhill, 74, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. His funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Highland Park Church of Christ with Mike Brooks officiating. Interment will be in Dempsey Cemetery, Belgreen.
Everett was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ for 40 years. He was a graduate of Deshler High School Class of 1965 and still enjoyed lunches and dinners shared with his classmates. After graduating from UNA, where he earned a master’s degree in Education, Everett served as principal of Colbert County High School. He was preceded in death by his father, William Henry Greenhill, and his mother, Rosie Verlon Greenhill.
He is survived by his son, William Michael Greenhill; sister, Elaine Lyell (Rickey); nephews, Eric Dalton Mullins (Tressie) and Jeremy Lyell; nieces, Anna Elaine Cowden (John) and Jenny Lynn Brooks (Josh); great-nephews, Andy Mullins and Tripp Brooks; and great-nieces, Madison Crowley, Abby Mullins, Zoe Cowden, and Adina Brooks.
Pallbearers will be Steve Grissom, Eric Mullins, Andy Mullins, Jeremy Lyell, John Cowden, and Josh Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Park Church of Christ, Muscle Shoals.
