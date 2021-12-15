FLORENCE
William Fitzgerald Hill, known by his family and friends as “Fitz” departed this life on earth and went home to heaven on December 11, 2021.
He was so loved by his family, and they knew he was a constant comforter and protector in their lives. He would do anything for them. Fitzgerald was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Florence. He was well known and respected in the Shoals community not only as a very talented architect but a true gentleman full of integrity and honesty. He was funny and witty and always made people smile. He will be sincerely missed by everyone, especially his family.
Fitzgerald graduated from Coffee High School in 1953 and was elected Mr. Coffee High School. He then attended The University of Alabama where he was initiated into Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He transferred to Auburn University to study architecture and finished at North Carolina State in the School of Architecture. He married the love of his life, Sylvia Towles on June 14, 1958. He began his career at Northington, Smith, and Cramer Architects of Florence. He eventually started his own business as Hill & Howard Architects. He retired in 2017 from Hill & Janguard Architects. During his long career in 1983 he was appointed president of the Alabama Council of the American Institute of Architects.
He was preceded in death by his parents Judge Robert M. Hill and Mrs. Rachel Fitzgerald Hill and parents-in-law Mr. Mack Towles and Mrs. Mary Cole Towles. He is survived by Mrs. Sylvia Towles Hill; daughters Karen Hill Leavitt and Mary Hill Armstrong (Donnie); brother Robert M. Hill, Jr.; five grandchildren Brooks Towery, Sylvia Carroll (Joee), Emily Rose Carmichael (Laurence), Rachel Armstrong, Hill Leavitt and two great-grandchildren Eli Carroll and Olivia Carroll.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday, December 16 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Florence.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Dr. Jean H. Vincent, and the many doctors and nurses at North Alabama Medical Center for their love and care they gave during this difficult time.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented