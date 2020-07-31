TUSCUMBIA — William Franklin “Fish” Fisher, Sr. 73, Tuscumbia, passed away July 29, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. He will forever be remembered for his kind heart and love for his family. He attended Shoals Church. He was an Auburn Tigers fan - War Eagle, Pop! He was retired from Robbins-Hexpol after 52 years and five months of continuous employment. He was one of the most intelligent people you would ever have a conversation with. He knew a little about everything and a lot about most things. His most fond memories were spent with his family, coaching Youth League Baseball at Colbert Heights, fishing by the pond with grandkids, hunting with his sons, and always trying to convince his wife he was right about everything. Fish, or Fisher, as he was known to most, had more strength and determination than anyone you would ever meet. William Fisher fought the good fight, he has finished the race, he has kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.
William is survived by his wife, Shelia Fisher; sons, Frank Fisher (Lee), Florence, Steven Fisher (Yvonne), Leighton, Chad Fisher (Danette), Florence, and Christopher Fisher, Tuscumbia; daughter, Susan Smith, Rogersville; grandsons, Dustin Fisher (Brittany), Tanner Fisher, Brock Fisher, Aidan Kennedy, and John Bergen; granddaughters, Abby Fisher and Katelynn Fisher; and great-granddaughters, Harper Fisher, Aubrey Bergen, and Alaina Bergen.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Betty Fisher; and grandson, Cody Fisher.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Fisher, Tanner Fisher, Aidan Kennedy, Mark White, Preston Hatton, and Jeff Hallmark. Honorary Pallbearer is Brock Fisher. Family and friends will meet for a Graveside Service Saturday, August 1, at 3:00 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery. Pastor Greg Corble will officiate. Go rest high on that mountain - your work on earth is done.
The family expresses thanks to the special nurses, doctors, and staff in the Covid Isolation Unit at North Alabama Medical Center, to Dr. Darin Bowling for many years of care, and to Dr. Edsel Holden and Dr. John Reinke.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
