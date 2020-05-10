FLORENCE — William Fredrick Olive, 87 of Florence, passed away Friday at his residence after an extended illness.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and retired from Reynolds after 30 years.
A private graveside service will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Brad Adcock will officiate the service.
Mr. Olive was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mollie Olive; brother, Howard Olive; and sister, Carlyne Bishop.
Mr. Olive is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nell Townsley Olive; daughters, Shelia Blevins (Danny) and Lori Lowe (Bill); grandchildren, Danette Fisher (Chad), Kyle Blevins (Jessica), and Lacey Gandy (Josh); and 8 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Amie Houck and for the loving care of Amedisys Hospice of Florence, Katie Looney, Tish Norman, and Vashni Peake.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
