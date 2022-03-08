FLORENCE — William Freeman Foster, 69, of Florence, passed away March 6, 2022, at his residence. He was a self-employed truck driver, a member of Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ, and a United States Navy Veteran, serving in Vietnam.
Survivors include his wife, Patti Foster; sons, Bill Foster and Travis Foster; brother, David Foster; sisters, April Goble (Mike) and Jody Elder (Mike); grandchildren, Whitney McCreless (Phillip Berry), Lauren Dodd (Jonathan) and Coleton Foster; and great-grandchildren, Bryant, Sadie and Jax McCreless; Ellie and Levi Dodd.
Preceded in death by his parents, William Freeman Foster, Sr. and Barbara Juanita Neely Foster; brother, William South, Jr.; sisters, Juanita Reed, Debbie Foster and Kathy Ramey.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, March 9, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Brother Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Hendrix Chapel Cemetery with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be family.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
