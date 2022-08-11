SHEFFIELD — William G. “Bill” Reynolds, 87, died August 10, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneral homes.com to leave condolences for the family.

