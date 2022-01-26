LEXINGTON — William “Gaylon” Holden, 77 of Lexington, peacefully passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at NAMC after an eight-year battle with cancer. He was born to his parents, Edward and Oledus McGee Holden, on July 15, 1944.
Gaylon graduated from Lexington High School in 1964; and, by profession was a meat cutter for many years at A&P, Kroger, and Foodland. He retired from NAFCO/Targett with 20-plus years of service. During all his life, he worked extremely hard at his real passion, which was a cattle farmer. He loved and worked with great pride alongside his son as his partner; and, he truly professed the “Farmer’s Creed”.
Visitation will be this evening from 5-8:00 at Greenhill Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service on Thursday at 11:00 at Pettus Cemetery, Highway 64, Lexington, AL with Brian Smith officiating.
Gaylon was preceded in death by his daddy, Edward Holden and father and mother-in-law, Doyle and Georgia French.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn French Holden; his loving son, Kevin Holden; his mother, Oledus McGee Holden; sisters, Jenny Lovell and Deborah Gray (Steve); and, by a special nephew, Seth Lepere; several other nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Pallbearers will be family members, Elvis Haithcoat, Eric Lovell, Michael Lovell, and Carl Holden; friends, Doug Hamner and Ronnie King. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Akin, Terry Barnett, Steve Gray, and Jared Hicks.
Our heartfelt appreciation goes to Dr. Felix Morris for his kind, compassionate care and friendship. Our many thanks extend to all the nurses at NAMC on second, fourth and fifth floors.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented