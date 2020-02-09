SHEFFIELD — William George McAdams, 70, of Sheffield, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at Grace Episcopal Church, Sheffield, with the Rev. Tom Osborn and Rev. Mick Bell officiating.
Mr. McAdams retired after 30 years as an Administrator with the Public Housing Authority, where he was known as “Mr. Mac”. During his time with multiple Housing Authorities, he took the opportunity to mentor many young people, teaching them the value of responsibility and hard work. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Sheffield, the Rotary Club, and Denny’s Society. He served on the Handy Festival board. Mr. McAdams was a graduate of the University of Alabama, where he served on the Leadership Board of Arts and Sciences, helping well-deserved students obtain scholarships. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. Upon retirement in Sheffield, he was affectionately known to the community as George, and was highly respected and loved by all.
Mr. McAdams is survived by his wife, Carol D. McAdams; stepdaughter, Sybil Jean Hudson; nieces and nephews, Cindy Wesley Haskett (Rick), William Wesley Jr. (Melanie), Nicole Stark, Margie Pinkers, Carl McAdams, and Aubrey “Chip” McAdams Jr.; and cousins, Emma Carol Stewart and Lane Conner (Bonnie).
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
