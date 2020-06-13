MONTICELLO, FLORIDA — William Gilbert Counts, Sr., age 82, of Monticello Florida, died Monday, June 8th, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice House.
Bill was born March 29th, 1938 at home in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, the son of the late John Monroe Counts, Sr. and Blanche Powell Counts.
He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1957 and joined the United States Army. He married his high school sweetheart, Dee, and she accompanied him as he served overseas in Germany and together, they camped throughout Europe during his enlistment. They later enjoyed touring all 48 contiguous states and numerous Canadian provinces.
He began his editorial career as managing editor of the Colbert County Reporter in Tuscumbia, AL. Later, he was the former owner and award-winning publisher of the Monticello News. He then served as the managing editor of the Slidell (LA) Daily Times. He later combined his love of antiques and skills in advertising and published the Cotton & Quail Antique Trail, a monthly newspaper about antiques and collectibles distributed throughout the southeast.
He was a member of the Central Baptist Church of Aucilla where he served as a Deacon. He served his God, fervently loved and treasured his family and enjoyed a lifelong passion for vintage autos.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Derylene Delp Counts; son, William G. Counts, Jr. (Patricia) of St. Marys, GA; daughter, Sharon Counts Morris (Dan) of Monticello, FL; five grandsons, Daniel L. Morris, Jr. (Crystal) of Monticello, FL, Jonathan L Counts (Brittany) of St. Marys, GA, William E. Morris (Shannon) of Monticello, FL, Jacob E. Morris (Vanessa) of Tallahassee, FL and Robert A. Counts of St. Marys, GA; eight great-grandchildren, Connor and Colton Counts, Peyton and Austin Morris, Wyatt and Allie Morris, Lakota and Cloie Morris; his brother, John M. Counts of Florence, AL. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marianne Counts Murtagh; and his brother, Richard Alan Counts.
Memorial service held Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church. The family will receive visitors after the service. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church of Aucilla Building Fund, P.O. Box 163, Monticello FL 32345 or a favorite charity. Arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home of Monticello, FL.
