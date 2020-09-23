TUSCUMBIA — William Gordon McBride, 70, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. There will be no services held at this time.
William was a graduate of Sheffield High School and he was the drummer for Mickey Buckins and the New Breed during the late 60s in the Tri-Cities area. William was preceded in death by his parents, B.H. and Flora McBride; and brother, Thomas Harold McBride.
William is survived by his wife, Terry McBride; son, James “Mac” B. McBride; sister, Sandra Wood; and niece, Georgey Payne.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
