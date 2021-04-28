MUSCLE SHOALS — William H. “Billy” Carter, 68, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Visitation will Thursday, April 29, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Annapolis Avenue Church of Christ, Sheffield. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Terry Jones officiating.
Billy was a member of Annapolis Avenue Church of Christ. He loved hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and George Carter; Jr.; and special family member, Louise Campbell.
Billy is survived by his children, Tanya Baugh (Kitori) and George Mason Carter; sister, Peggy Carter Thompson (Dan); grandchildren, Tate Sockwell and Kinsley Baugh; niece, Allison Bradford (Zach); nephew, Reece Thompson; great-nephew, Adam Bradford; and the love of his life, Jackie Hill.
Pallbearers will be Joey Taylor, Wyatt Jackson, Russell Caden, Gary Peden, John Carter, and Jerry Hill. Stephen McAlister and Dr. Terry Graves will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Avalon Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
