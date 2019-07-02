TUSCUMBIA — William H. Cooley, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the age of 79. His visitation will be today, July 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
William was a minister for 42 years with the Methodist Church and was a member of the Wesley Memorial Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jackie Cooley; sons, Greg, Brian and Jeff Cooley; brother, Eldon “Mutt” Cooley; and grandchildren, Brina, DJ Hannah and Sarah.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
