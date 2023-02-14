F 2.14.23 Hallmark.jpg

FLORENCE — William Gary Hallmark “Hallmark”, 69 of Florence Alabama passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his home. Visitation will be on February 14, 2023 from noon – 1:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life immediately following. Burial will be private.

