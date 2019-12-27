SHEFFIELD — William Harold McDonald, “Mac”, 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, from noon-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia, with services following in the funeral home chapel. Stacy Crim and David Young will be officiating. Graveside service with military honors will follow at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Harold was a native of Sheffield and a member of Tri-Cities Church of Christ. He graduated from Sheffield High School in 1948. He owned and operated Tuscumbia Auto Parts for many years and made many lifelong friends in his customers and coworkers. He was an avid football fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Sheffield Bulldogs. He loved his church family and singing hymns and leading music during service. Most of all he loved the Lord and committed his life to being an exemplary Christian, husband, father, and “Papaw”.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Millie McDonald; his father, George W. McDonald; mother, Alma Wyers McDonald; brother, G.R. McDonald, sisters, Nelda Coons, Betty Ann Eckles and Carolyn Abston.
He is survived by daughters, Rhonda Young and husband, David; Beth Sumerlin and husband, Pat; son, Hal McDonald and wife, Rhonda; grandchildren Erica Mayfield and husband, Brandon; Maleah Hildreth and husband, Rob; Scott McDonald and wife, Sara; Shannen McDonald, Paul Smith, and Zach Sumerlin and wife, Mandy; great-grandchildren, Landon and Cole Hildreth, Claire and Nora Mayfield, Grace Sumerlin, and Ivar and Rama McDonald.
Pallbearers include Pat Sumerlin, Paul Smith, Doug Garrison, Brandon Mayfield, Rob Hildreth and Landon Hildreth.
Special thank you to Dr. Jack McLendon for his many years of loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helen Keller Hospital Foundation and the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
