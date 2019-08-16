FLORENCE — William Harvey Brewer Sr., 90, died August 12, 2019. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at Mt. Moriah PB Church, Florence, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
