SARASOTA, FLORIDA — William Henry Martin III “Bill” passed away peacefully on February 21, 2022 at the age of 91. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a loyal and devoted friend.
Bill was born in Sheffield, Alabama, on February 17, 1931. After graduating from Sheffield High School, Bill attended Vanderbilt University, earning his business degree in June of 1952. It was during this time that he met Cornelia Lipscomb Martin (Nell), his beloved wife of 70 years. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Navy for three years where, following officer training school, he received a commission as an Ensign.
Following his service in the Navy, Bill and his family returned to Sheffield, and he began his career at King Stove and Range Company (later Martin Industries), the family business started by his grandfather in 1905 and a major manufacturer of fireplace inserts, plate stoves, wood-burning circulators, heat pumps and gas heating equipment.
Bill was named Muscle Shoals Citizen of the Year by The Shoals Chamber of Commerce in 1978 where he volunteered his services to numerous churches and organizations. He was a member of the national Young Presidents Organization and served on the board of directors of Southern Railroad Company and the Alabama Branch, Federal Reserve of Atlanta.
In 1987, Bill retired from Martin Industries to embark on new adventures in New York City. He served on the staff of Trinity Episcopal Church on Wall Street and was instrumental in developing young adult classes at Marble Collegiate Church. During his eight years in New York, Bill was able to enjoy the very best of his lifelong passions for music, theater, photography, and tennis.
After leaving New York, Bill and Nell split their time between Highlands, North Carolina, and Anna Maria Island, Florida. In Highlands, Bill was an active member of Highlands Falls Country Club, where he played tennis and golf daily; he helped develop the Center for Life Enrichment as well as the Martin-Lipscomb Performing Arts Center.
Bill and Nell have lived at The Glenridge Retirement Community in Sarasota, Florida, for the past fifteen years. Blessed with great health, Bill was able to enjoy fishing, golf, tennis, and playing the piano throughout those years.
Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Janey Martin Tanner, and daughter, Martha Jane Martin (Missy). He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Cornelia Lipscomb Martin (Nell), his daughter, Beth Martin Riley (Dan), his granddaughter, Katherine Riley Hall (Davidson), and great-grandsons, Henry and George Hall. Bill will be deeply missed by family and friends, especially on Easter Sunday when he loved to enthusiastically sing his favorite Hymn, Jesus Christ is Risen Today! By love he will be remembered and in memory he will live.
