TUSCUMBIA — William Henry McCormack, 85, of Tuscumbia, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 10 to 12 noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 12 noon in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was of the Church of Christ faith. William worked at Reynolds Alloys for 34 years as a machinist, where he was affectionately known as “Bucket.” He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Tuscumbia and Machinist Local 1189.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Susan Gail McCormack and Mary Ann McCormack; parents, Howard G. McCormack and Stella Mae McCormack; in-laws, Ralph and Jessie Peters; grandparents, Will and Ada Holmes and William and Elizabeth McCormack; brother-in-law, Flab Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Peters McCormack; sons, David McCormack and Kevin McCormack; sister, Barbara Smith; grandchildren, Britany Green (Heath), Katie McCormack (Brandon), Amanda McCormack, Kasey McCormack, Jacob McCormack and Levi McCormack; great-grandchildren, Cooper Green, Oliver McCormack and Alaina McCormack; and nephews, John, James, Chris Nelson, and Greg and Blake Smith.
Pallbearers will be Levi McCormack, Jacob McCormack, John Nelson, James Nelson, Chris Nelson and Ray Nelson.
Special thanks to Dr. Heinkle and staff for their excellent care of our loved one.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
