CHEROKEE — William Henry Sprague, 78, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. A private service was held with interment in Barton Cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, assisted the family.
William was a member of the Church of Christ and was retired from Reynolds Aluminum.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Holt Sprague; children, Brigitte Lenore James (Michael) and William Matthew Sprague (Brenda); sisters, Ethel Trexler, Becky Austin, Josephin Kendrick, and Marie Collum; and grandchildren, Michael Colin James, Andrew Connor James, William Nathan Sprague, and Anthony Matthew Sprague.
