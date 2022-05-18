FLORENCE — William Herbert “Big Bill” Haygood, 74, of Florence, passed away May 15, 2022. He was a member of Stony Point Church of Christ.
Mr. Haygood was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Lady Ruth Haygood.
He is survived by his son, William “Little Bill” Haygood; daughter, Amy Wilkes (Jason); brother, Edward Haygood (Sandra); sisters, Sarah Beaird (Shelton), Mary Clark Grimmitt (Russell), and Jane Poarch; grandchildren, Hope Haygood Thomas (Jake), Harrison and Hayden Haygood; great-grandchild, Barrington Thomas; five nieces; three nephews; five great-nieces; and three great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HASRA, 306 Knight Bridge Road, Florence, AL 35630.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented