Florence — William Fitzgerarld Hill, known by his family and friends as “Fitz” passed away December 11, 2021. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. with a memorial service following at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Florence. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence, is assisting the family.

