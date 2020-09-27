TUSCUMBIA — William Hillard Sparks, 78, of Tuscumbia passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, September 27, from 1 until 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Dr. Tom Whatley officiating. Burial will be at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Hillard Sparks received the Distinguished Service Award in 2019. He retired as CEO of Valley Credit Union after 48 years. He attended the University of North Alabama and graduated from Larimore Business College. He attended Southeast Regional Credit Union School. He has served several terms from 1972 to 2008 as Chairman, 1st Vice Chairman, 2nd Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer on the Alabama Credit Union League Board. In 1998, Mr. Sparks was the only credit union CEO present in the House chambers during the vote and passing of HR1151. He has also served as Chairman of ACULAC. During the 1990’s, Mr. Sparks served on the Alabama Credit Union Administration Board of Directors. With his many accomplishments, he has not forgotten that the mission and success of the credit union is helping people and has taken the time to help individual people with specific needs. In the last few years, Mr. Sparks placed his main emphasis on advancing Valley Credit Union. He was involved in the Muscle Shoals Chapter of Credit Unions and GAC. His knowledge of the people in our community coupled with his ability to bring his vision to fruition have been invaluable to VCU and the credit union movement. It would be difficult to find anyone who has dedicated more years to the credit union movement. Valley Credit Union’s year after year success over his 48 years is a testimony to his dedication.
Hillard was a native of Colbert County and was a member of First Baptist Church of Tuscumbia. He was also a member of the Tuscumbia Civitan Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nettie Sparks; brothers, J.W. Sparks, David Sparks, and Lloyd Sparks; sisters, Christine Streit, Donna Gargis, Marjorie Terry, and an infant sister.
Hillard is survived by his children, Kathy Spellman (Kevin), Michelle Bond (Greg), and Michael Sparks (Bill); brothers, Melvin Sparks (Emma Jean) and Cecil Sparks (Diane); sister, Peggy Robinson (Richard); grandchildren, Noele Hagen (Nelson), Rebecca Woolsey (Kyle), Zac Bond (Merri Beth), and Britney Pierce (Chase); great-grandchildren, Ella Woolsey, Maci Speegle, Ashton Miller, Sadie Bond, Gracie Bond, Hudson Pierce, and Rhett Pierce; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Alan Hagen, Kyle Woolsey, Chase Pierce, Trey Robinson, Zac Bond, Kevin Spellman, Greg Bond, and Nelson Ford. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Robinson, Roger Moore, Everett Greenhill, Carl Roden, Steve Hurston, Virgil Wilson, and Larry Sherrill.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a local charity of your choice.
