FLORENCE — William David Holtkamp, age 63, of Florence, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 16th, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m., in the chapel with Brother David Greg officiating. Burial will be at Gravelly Springs Cemetery.
David was a member of Florence Blvd Missionary Baptist Church and was a member of AHSAA Softball Association. He was the 1st umpire to call UNA fast pitch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Beverly Holtkamp; sons, Shane Holtkamp and Matthew Whisman.
Survivors are his wife, Lisa Holtkamp; son, Todd Holtkamp; brother, Harold “Henry” Holtkamp III; sister, Dorothy Lee Jeffrey. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
