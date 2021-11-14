FLORENCE — William David Holtkamp, age 63, of Florence, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 16th, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m., in the chapel with Brother David Greg officiating. Burial will be at Gravelly Springs Cemetery.

David was a member of Florence Blvd Missionary Baptist Church and was a member of AHSAA Softball Association. He was the 1st umpire to call UNA fast pitch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Beverly Holtkamp; sons, Shane Holtkamp and Matthew Whisman.

Survivors are his wife, Lisa Holtkamp; son, Todd Holtkamp; brother, Harold “Henry” Holtkamp III; sister, Dorothy Lee Jeffrey. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.