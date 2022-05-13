KILLEN — William Horace Davis, 84, of Killen, Alabama passed away on May 11, 2022. He was cared for by his loving wife for several years and was most recently residing at Lauderdale Christian Nursing facility.
Before retirement, Horace was employed with Sears as the Delivery/Receiving manager and worked there for 42 years without an absence. He was an avid Alabama Football and Atlanta Braves fan and never missed a game.
Horace was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Buford Davis and Bertha Jones Davis; brothers, D.B. Davis and Delton Davis; and sister, Evelyn Clemmons.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret Davis; children, Sherry Threat (Phillip), Karen Davis, and Jason Davis; grandchildren, Kristen Russel (Sabian), and Hailey Lofler; great-grandchildren, Davis Russel and Olivia Russel.
There will be a graveside service held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15th at Killen Cemetery in Killen, AL.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
