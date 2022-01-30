TUSCUMBIA — William Clay Horton, 89, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, January 31, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Noblit officiating. Interment will be in Friendship Baptist Cemetery, Russellville.

W. C. was a faithful member of Grace Life Church of the Shoals.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Estelle Horton; and parents, Ira and Lilly Horton.

W. C. is survived by his children, William Clay “Butch” Horton, Jr. (Michele), and Sandra Kay Brown (Archie); sisters, Stella May Kimbrough and Irradell Pinkard; grandchildren, Archie E. Brown, Jr. (Mia), Caacie L. Dixon (Matt), Ashley K. Williams (Roger), Joshua M. Turner (Sheldale), and Jami M. Turner; great-grandchildren, Brandon Williams, Cooper Dixon, Ella Brown, Maggie Kate Dixon, Justin Williams, Max Brown, and Caroline Dixon; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.