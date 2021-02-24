FLORENCE — William Howard “Bill” Broadfoot Jr. died February 22, 2021. A graveside service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Rickard Broadfoot. Friends are welcome to sign the registry at wfunerals.com. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.