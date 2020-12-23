FLORENCE — William Howard “Bill” Carson Jr., 81 of Florence, passed away on December 22, 2020, at his residence in Florence. Within his family, he was lovingly known as Papa. Throughout the local community, he was known as Bill, Mr. Carson, and Coach Carson.
Mr. Carson was a graduate of Iuka High School (Iuka, Mississippi), and earned a bachelor’s degree from The University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree from the University of North Alabama. He spent more than 40 years as an educator in the Lauderdale County School System, where he served as a teacher, coach, counselor and principal primarily at Rogers High School. He also served as principal for a period of time at Cloverdale and Waterloo. For 16 consecutive summers (when school was not in session) he worked with the Florence Utilities Department. Through the years, as needed, he officiated basketball games. His hobbies included gardening, camping, and fishing. Far and away, his wife and family were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife, Janis Isom Carson of 50 years; daughters, Danielle Elliott (Craig) and Josie Isom (Jay); sons, Richard Carson (Jessica) and Howard Carson (Melody); sister, Brenda Sue Tumlin (Mark); brothers, Edward Carson and Earl Carson; grandchildren, Grace Ann Melson (Tyler), Lillie Price (Drew), Ann Burton Elliott, Clyde Isom (Morgan), Billy Carson, Clarke Carson, Ray Elliott, Will Carson, Mildred Isom, Percy Carson, and Hayes Carson; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Howard Carson, and his mother Valerie Morris Carson; brothers, Wilmer Carson and Wilford Carson; and sisters, Mary Ann Carson and Linda Lou Rye.
Because of health concerns surrounding Covid-19, a family-only funeral service will be held at Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 23, with David Web officiating. There will not be a visitation.
Pallbearers will be Clyde Isom, Billy Carson, Ray Elliott, Will Carson, Drew Price, and Dr. Tyler Melson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
