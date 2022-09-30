LEIGHTON — William James Green, 53, Leighton, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Visitation will be today, September 30, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Truman Sutton officiating.
William was preceded in death by his parents, W.A. Green and Nettie Williams; and sister, Janice Waldrep.
He is survived by his children, Casa Crowder (Shane), Kelsey Flanagan (Steve), and Alex Green; brothers, Clayton and Mark Green; sisters, Nancy Proctor, Jessica Faulkner, Gina Walton, Marie Roberts, Melissa Puckett, and Kay Aday; and grandchildren, Evan, Nicholas, and Hunter Crowder, and Noah, Kassidy, and Rylie Flanagan.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
