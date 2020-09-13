SHEFFIELD — William Jasper “Billy” Brewer, 65, Sheffield, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. There will be no services held at this time.
Billy was a veteran of the US Navy, serving during the end of the Vietnam Era, and worked at Constellium as a forklift operator.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginnie Brewer, and his parents, Curtis and Martha Myrick.
Billy is survived by his children, Buddy Brewer (Katie) and Melissa Puckett (Steve Demby); brothers David and Jesse Brewer; grandchildren, Zarek and Will Brewer, and Audrey, Avery, and Ally Jenkins; nieces, Jessica and Jennifer Peters; nephews, John Lewis Peters, Michael Parr, and Curtis Brewer (Heather); great-niece, Leah; and great-nephews, Dakota, Braedyn, Christian, Azariah, and Shaun.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented