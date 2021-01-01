PHIL CAMPBELL — William Jeffrey “Jeff” Peppers, 58, died December 30, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Mountain View Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing. He was the father to Jerry Hudson.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.